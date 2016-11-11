How Leonard Cohen’s Later Albums Prove You Can Be Creative Right Up Until The End

Leonard Cohen died yesterday, at age 82. His music was unique and beautiful–epic and soaring at times, and mournful and personal at others. He was funny in his sad songs, and his lighthearted songs carried a poignancy that could hit you square in the stomach. His career as a musician started late–there are few pop stars who begin their careers already in their mid-thirties, but Cohen was 33 when Songs of Leonard Cohen introduced him to the music world. He had been a novelist before that, of course–his Beautiful Losers and The Favorite Game are fine pieces of the kind of “lost young man” literature that might have made him a successor to Kerouac or Bukowski had he not traded fiction for music in the interest of making some money over the course of his career.

And what a career it was. Cohen abandoned fiction in the mid-’60s, but not literature. His songs were uncommonly bent toward poetics, and as a poet whose words were meant to live on the page, the pages on which they lived included five books of poetry and magazines including The New Yorker, which published its latest Leonard Cohen poem just earlier this year.

As a musician, Cohen was exacting. He was a timid performer for many of his earlier years, albeit one with a voice that carried great authority. In 1970, at the Isle of Wight Festival in the U.K., Cohen became a soothing presence, awoken in his bed at 4am to soothe an agitated crowd that had booed Kris Kristofferson off the stage and set fires during Jimi Hendrix’s performance–and he told and sang stories, creating a spell that brought peace to the 600,000 people who had gathered at the festival.

He was the kind of performer who could do that. He continued his touring career intermittently, including world tours from 2008-2010 and 2012-2013, proving that his voice could stop time in theaters in Romania and Israel, could enrapture crowds at Coachella and Glastonbury. He may have been most famous, in his later years, for “Hallelujah”–a track that appeared in a synth-heavy, awkward form on 1984’s uneven Various Positions, but which became one of the most celebrated compositions in the American songbook after recordings (based on a cover by the Velvet Underground’s John Cale) from Jeff Buckley, Rufus Wainwright, and countless others elevated it to a staple that soared to celebrate both the sacred and the profane. When Cohen would play “Hallelujah” on those tours, it was Cale’s version that he would sing, and if his voice didn’t find the prophesied secret chord, it nonetheless transformed those who heard his prayer of the pains and pleasures of both spirit and flesh.

But Cohen’s later years didn’t leave him a legacy act. That’s perhaps the most fascinating thing about him as a creative force. In his early years, he was exacting (read: slow) as a songwriter. He famously told Bob Dylan that “Hallelujah” took him two years to write, when it really took five, and gaps like that were not unheard of in his discography. He took five years between 1979’s Recent Songs and 1984’s Various Positions, spent much of the nine years between 1992’s The Future and 2001’s Ten New Songs atop a mountain living as a Buddhist monk, and waited eight years between 2004’s Dear Heather and 2012’s Old Ideas. But Old Ideas was the start of something, not the end; he followed that album in 2014 with Popular Problems and followed that one up last month with You Want It Darker, which will now exist as Leonard Cohen’s final musical statement to the world.

Those albums aren’t afterthoughts tacked on to a legendary career, though. There may not be an “Hallelujah” or an “Anthem” or an “If It Be Your Will” on them–but few albums by any other artist contain songs as potent as those. As you mourn Leonard Cohen today, there are songs that he wrote and recorded in his late ’70s and early ’80s that speak to his creative vitality, and to the idea that there is no true end to an artist’s career, save death, if they possess the urge to create.

“Amen,” Old Ideas