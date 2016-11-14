How To Protect Your Work Culture When “Political Correctness” Is Under Fire

Donald Trump is set to become the 45th president of the United States, in large part because his slogan “Make America Great Again” resonated, as did his rhetoric disparaging “political correctness.” So there’s reason to believe that some employees may feel newly licensed to express ideas that conflict with many employers’ missions. This isn’t merely hypothetical.

By Wednesday last week, there were already widespread reports of racist incidents and threats, hate crimes, and bigoted speech across the country, in venues ranging from schools to social media to public space. Employers who think these attitudes can’t or won’t spill into the workplace may be mistaken. Here’s what to do to prepare.

The central idea behind political correctness is that society should monitor speech in public places–including the workplace–to guard against remarks that might offend others.

On its face, Trump’s campaign messaging may not neatly fit that definition. The phrase “Make America Great Again” conveys a political opinion–that the U.S. is no longer a great nation, and that we need to recapture an era that made us great. And this view isn’t strictly ideological (though it’s surely that, too); it has a basis in human psychology. Research demonstrates that people tend to see the past as having been better than it was at the time they were experiencing it.

Nostalgia and the political attitudes associated with it aren’t things that companies can or should try to suppress. Not only is that illegal, it’s also counterproductive. One reason nostalgia is so effective is that people think about things that are distant from them (including things distant in time) more abstractly than things that are close by. Some people–and not just Trump voters–may look back at 1960s America and judge it to have been better than the present. Companies often hired people for life and provided them with a generous pension when they retired, giving many workers a greater sense of security than today, when changing jobs and careers is more common, and often leads to less prosperity.

Cases of hostile speech should be addressed quickly, seriously, and publicly.

Psychologically and politically, people are entitled to that impression, but it’s worth remembering–and reminding team members–that others have just as valid a right to see things differently. A half-century ago, women faced routine sexism and were barred from leadership and professional opportunities. People of color faced enormous discrimination, struggling just to secure administrative positions, even after the Civil Rights Movement’s major achievements.

Employers can start by pointing out that, 2016 politics aside, their own workplaces don’t resemble that period–and for good reason. What’s more, many companies still have much further to go when it comes to gender, ethnic, and racial diversity, particularly in leadership positions. So now is the perfect time for organizations to show all their employees that they’re still as committed as ever to changing that.