A Call To Action For Health-Tech Startups

This story reflects the views of this author, but not necessarily the editorial position of Fast Company.

The presidential election results have been greeted in many quarters with tearing of hair and gnashing of teeth. As a lawyer who works closely with health-tech startups, I’ve been wondering about the potential implications for innovators in this sector.

Will the legislative and policy manifestations of Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric imperil the foundation of the health care industrial complex in such a way that entrepreneurs should fold their tents? Or do the election results create new opportunities in health care innovation?

While functioning crystal balls are hard to come by these days, here are some of my early thoughts on the future of innovation in health during a Trump administration.

Republicans in Congress have voted to repeal Obamacare dozens of times. Some continue to promise to do so, but they would be well advised to consult with the president-elect. While his precise plans for the future are uncertain at this time, he has signaled support for preserving coverage for the 20 million Americans newly insured under the ACA, and maintaining a ban on limiting coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Moreover, ideas about payment reform—bundled payments, shifts away from a “fee-for-service” approach to medicine, risk sharing through accountable care organizations and otherwise—are similarly likely to survive in some form.

From my perspective, Obamacare’s coverage and payment reforms are so fully ingrained in the system already that it will be extremely difficult to simply call a halt unless a reasonable replacement is offered (Paul Ryan has proposed one alternative). Some programs may fall by the wayside: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation or CMMI, with all of its pilots and demos, may be an early casualty.