This Project Manager’s Workflow Hack Transformed How GE Builds Airplane Engines

On any given day at GE Aviation, there are thousands of engine parts in circulation. Finding used parts has often meant calling up facility managers and asking them to physically search for material, sometimes to the point of walking to the shelves to see what was on hand. When a replacement request came in, there was no efficient way to sort through the materials available, stalling our process to get that plane back in the air.

This didn’t sit well with me. In a past life, I flew B-1s for the U.S. Air Force, where I provided Close Air Support for friendly troops in enemy contact. My training and experience helped me learn to diagnose a problem quickly, consider the possible solutions, and take action.

When I tried to do something similar at GE, my goal was simply to make the lives of my team members a little easier. Instead–and to my surprise–the simple workflow tool I created has changed the way the our aviation division operates.

If you’ve flown in the last year, chances are good that you were on a plane powered by one of GE’s engines–which are real labors of love. Hundreds of hours of work go into each one, from creating parts to assembly to testing. At the same time, we’re taking calls from customers and fielding requests for servicing and maintenance. Every second lost and every unfulfilled request impacts the level of service we’re able to provide. With so many things going on at at once, time management couldn’t be more critical.

We already had a pretty useful tracker that was available to each program manager . . . but it was sent through email, cumbersome, and often lost in the shuffle.

We already had a pretty useful tracker that was available to each program manager, showing an updated inventory of used parts. But it was sent through email, cumbersome, and often lost in the shuffle. My time in the military helped teach me to see issues through the eyes of others, and I knew that if we improved on this email-based system, it could have a big impact–on customer interaction, engineers servicing engines, the materials team, and those tasked with identifying spare parts.

So I opened up a new spreadsheet in Microsoft Excel and got to work. I had a background in IT, but there was no need–or, frankly, reason–to start developing a full-blown software solution before testing a simple, scrappy prototype. In Excel, we started manually entering all the data that the ideal tool would ultimately do for us automatically. It tracked each spare part, along with the new and used costs, in one easy-to-digest form that would be updated in real time.

If that sounds simple, it was. But a lot of the time, the best solutions are those that can merely overcome the most problematic “best practices” rather than try to change everything all at once. Every workplace has its own standard operating procedures, and even an inefficient system, once learned, becomes part of the “way things are done.”