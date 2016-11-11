Airbnb Shows Us The Faces Of People It Wants In Its Community

WHO: Airbnb’s in-house creative team.

WHY WE CARE: The #AirbnbWhileBlack hashtag is just a glimpse into the discrimination that travelers of color have faced when using the service. It prompted the company last month to roll out its “community commitment,” a pledge users sign before either traveling or hosting through the service in which they promise not to “decline a guest based on race, color, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or marital status.” As things around these parts (i.e., the world) get increasingly hostile toward outsiders, it’s a good policy, and the brand’s video shows a lot of faces of races, religions, gender identities, and more as a visceral, visual reminder that these are all people, and they’re all members of the community. Whether it works or not, it’s hard to say–it’s more of an “on your honor” pledge than an enforceable commitment–but it’s a stand worth taking, and this video reminds us why.