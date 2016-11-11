Here’s How Labor And Employment Might Change Under Trump

Voters of all political persuasions agreed that jobs and the economy were among the most important issues in America, according to a Gallup poll –even though unemployment is at an historic low.

“President-elect Donald Trump succeeded, in part, through an appeal to working class voters who have seen their incomes stagnate or fall for decades, the jobs they depended on moved offshore, and their hopes for a secure retirement dwindle,” said Lawrence Mishel, president of the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), in a statement.

Looking ahead, the labor and employment landscape could get a radical makeover in the hands of a Republican majority Congress and a Republican President whose economic plan calls for trade, tax, energy, and regulatory reform.

As Andrew Prescott, an employment attorney at Nixon Peabody who represents private and public sector employers, sees it, “President Trump will have the opportunity to reshape the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) by filling existing and future vacancies and appointing a new NLRB General Counsel,” he tells Fast Company. This could mean a retreat to pre-Obama Board rules that would affect pro-employer changes such as joint employment, duty to bargain, and bargaining units. “Whether the Board will undo its new quickie election rules is unclear given the lack of data showing a higher union success rate under the new regime,” Prescott observes.

To make America the “best place in the world to get a job,” Trump has pledged to create 25 million jobs over the next 10 years.

This, according to Trump, would be accomplished by measures such as “scrapping” the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Power Plan and keep coal mines and steel mills open.

The National Law Review states: