John Lewis Bounces For Xmas, Spotify Texts Pandas: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Well, that was a week. Does anyone even care about an ad or two (or, y’know, five) right now? But as insignificant as a handful of ads may seem, what good advertising seeks to do is engage and entertain us, which can be a welcome distraction from the tedium or trials of everyday life, or the state of a modern democracy. What better time then, for U.K. retailer John Lewis to unleash its annual paean to Christmas consumerism that, thankfully, includes small woodland creatures on a trampoline. Onward!

What: British retailer John Lewis’s 2016 Christmas campaign ad that stars an adorable boxer.

Who: John Lewis, adam&eveDDB

Why We Care: It’s the most wonderful time of the yeeeeaaaar (for U.K. advertising). That’s right, the brand that started it all is kicking off the holiday season with yet another appeal to the part of our brains that falls batsh*t in love with adorable animals. Talk all you want about programmatic, machine learning, or influencers but the good ol’ adorable furry animal strategy gets ’em every time.

What: A group of friends enjoy an idyllic day exploring New York City, with a quiver of Samsung Gear.

Who: Samsung, Wieden+Kennedy Portland

Why We Care: If you’re going to do a product demo, it might as well be with an impeccably shot ad that taps into the carefree days of young exploration and adventure. It’s like Kids, if you replaced all the debauchery with mobile tech whimsy.

What: A new short film from Ben & Jerry’s that feels eerily familiar.

Who: Ben & Jerry’s, Nice and Serious

Why We Care: And as Co.Create writer Dan Solomon put it earlier this week, “If Ben & Jerry’s wants to imagine what Donald Trump building a more just, equitable, and sustainable world might look like, the parable of the lemons and the cherries is at least a start.”

What: The brand’s first-ever scripted TV commercial, urging us all to not stop what we’re doing to capture what we’re doing.

Who: GoPro

Why We Care: This might be its first scripted ad, turns out the action camera brand knows a thing or two about ads beyond eagles, and firefighters saving kittens, and Red Bull action sports.

What: A new campaign to promote the streaming service’s family plans taps into the meme-tastic world of awkward texts with your parents.

Who: Spotify

Why We Care: Is it original? Not according to the 637 awkward family text posts on BuzzFeed over the last few years. But who cares? There’s a reason these things are popular. They’re funny. And for Spotify to find a way to illustrate that, yes, your dad might just know who Desiigner is, is a simply but clever way to tie the concept to its product.