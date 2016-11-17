What Makes This Year’s Crop Of British Christmas Ads Different

Christmas comes early in U.K. advertising with many high street retailers’ high profile campaigns breaking over the last week, and the results reflect a shift in tone for many.

In this year’s John Lewis spot, “Buster the Boxer,” a little girl’s present – a trampoline – is put to good use by a selection of garden animals the night before all is revealed on Christmas Day. Directed by Dougal Wilson–who directed three previous John Lewis Christmas ads including last year’s “Monty’s Christmas,” “The Journey” in 2012 and 2011’s “The Long Wait”–the new ad, created by adam&eveDDB, is set to a cover by British band Vaults of the song “One Day I’ll Fly Away.” The ad is more joyous than previous campaigns John Lewis admits.

“2016 has certainly been quite a year, to we hope our advert will make people smile,” says the retailer’s customer director John Inglis. So are advertisers working harder to soothe and reassure us this Christmas? Opinion suggests on current evidence, this could be true.

“The world is a lot different from this time last year. There’s a lot of crazy stuff that’s happened. Extreme, unsettling stuff,” says VCCP creative director Mark Orbine. “But, there’s one thing we British love doing at times like this and that’s ‘Keep Calm and Carry On.’ And that’s what I think advertisers have done this year.”

He adds: “This year’s ads have tried their best to remind us all that the world hasn’t gone totally to pot.”

Perhaps. But for AMV BBDO executive creative directors Alex Grieve and Adrian Rossi, who created the new Christmas campaign for Sainsbury’s, trying too hard to be upbeat can be a mistake. “The best U.K. Christmas ads are the ones that best understand what people want from a Christmas ad. For the rest of the year people want to be entertained by advertising. At Christmas they demand it,” according to Grieve.

“In doing our Christmas ads for Sainsbury’s, we never start by trying to capture or anticipate a specific style or tone or emotion but by trying to come up with the best damn story,” Rossi notes.