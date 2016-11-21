This Chair Makes It Possible To Work Like You’re Still In Bed

Whether you want to sit, stand, or even lie on your back, the Altwork station promises to deliver the perfect work experience. But does this contraption, which bills itself as the work chair of the future, really increase productivity or is it a solution to a non-existent problem? In this video, writer Katherine Schwab takes the Altwork station for a week-long spin, and after five days of researching with her legs up and writing stories on her back, she has some strong opinions on whether this is the chair of the future, or just another entry into the bad idea hall of fame.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens