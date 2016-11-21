This Chair Makes It Possible To Work Like You’re Still In Bed

Whether you want to sit, stand, or even lie on your back, the Altwork station promises to deliver the perfect work experience. But does this contraption, which bills itself as the work chair of the future, really increase productivity or is it a solution to a non-existent problem? In this video, writer Katherine Schwab takes the Altwork station for a week-long spin, and after five days of researching with her legs up and writing stories on her back, she has some strong opinions on whether this is the chair of the future, or just another entry into the bad idea hall of fame.