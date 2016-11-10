This GIF Depicts Trump As Some Of History And Cinema’s Greatest Villains

Personally, if I had to compare… [deepest sigh imaginable] president-elect Donald J. Trump to a fictional character, I would start with The Simpsons. Trump seems uncannily like the result of Nelson Muntz and C. Montgomery Burns walking into that teleportation device from The Fly together–but also a racist, xenophobic, misogynist, pathological liar who never released his tax returns. Another point of comparison might be the Kool-Aid Man, if instead of a pitcher he was a toilet. Many others examples have arisen during the psychological endurance test that was this 18-month election, and now one graphic studio has combined some of the best ones together in a momentarily diverting way.
India-based Graphicurry should be familiar from its previous GIFs of famous people morphing into various characters. This current example depicts Donald Trump transforming, “Black and White”-style, into The Joker, Hannibal Lecter, and inevitably Adolph Hitler. It’s part of the opening salvo in what will be an epic creative backlash to this election–one that Co.Create will be watching very closely. Have a look at the GIF below, and compare it to the one Graphicurry made for President Obama here.
[via Bored Panda]