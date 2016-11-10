This GIF Depicts Trump As Some Of History And Cinema’s Greatest Villains

Personally, if I had to compare… [deepest sigh imaginable] president-elect Donald J. Trump to a fictional character, I would start with The Simpsons. Trump seems uncannily like the result of Nelson Muntz and C. Montgomery Burns walking into that teleportation device from The Fly together–but also a racist, xenophobic, misogynist, pathological liar who never released his tax returns. Another point of comparison might be the Kool-Aid Man, if instead of a pitcher he was a toilet. Many others examples have arisen during the psychological endurance test that was this 18-month election, and now one graphic studio has combined some of the best ones together in a momentarily diverting way.