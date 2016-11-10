Sci-Fi Visionary Luc Besson Drops The Trailer For “Valerian”

WHAT: The trailer for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

WHY WE CARE: Director Luc Besson is clearly at home in the sci-fi realm, having created visual eyegasms like The Fifth Element and Lucy. Now he’s bringing to life a project that, in some ways, has been in the works since he was 10. In a previous interview with Co.Create, Besson says that the French comic series Valérian and Laureline has been an obsession of his since he was a kid.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets follows the adventures of the two human space explorers, played by Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne, tasked with keeping order in the universe.

There’s action. There’s drama. There’s Rihanna (whose album Anti became a new obsession for Besson).

And there are boobcups.

Pardon the pivot and the impending rant, but why are we still dealing with boobcups in sci-fi films? Think about all the highly stylized and futuristic suits for women in film and you’re bound to come across a pattern: they’re all cut to accentuate women’s breasts. This could be a way to distinguish between male and female characters if, say, they had their helmets on. But is making a space suit more “feminine” really necessary?