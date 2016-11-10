Tech Leaders At Web Summit Scramble To Chart A Course In Trump’s America

It’s November 9th, 2016, and while I am attending the same tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal as I had the previous two days, it seems like a completely different event. The enthusiastic gathering of about 50,000 geeks and tech titans who’d previously walked gleefully through the four conference buildings, introducing themselves to anyone within earshot, and drank local beer well before the noon hour, turned to a somber and eerie hush on this post-election morning. Conversations became more muted, more reserved, and the many that were held in foreign languages were peppered with English words like “America,” “Clinton,” and “Trump.”

The election is an ocean away, and while most attendees of the event don’t call the United States home, there’s a universal understanding that all will be directly affected in one way or another.

Owen Jones [Photo: Flickr user Marc Lozano

“These are conferences that attract people who are very excited about building the future, and generally very optimistic, and it feels less so,” Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian tells me, as we struggle to stick to the topics I’d originally planned to ask about. “Everyone feels a little uneasy.”

“If you’re not fucking pissed right now, what is wrong with you?”

One of the first talks of the day was dedicated to discussing the fallout of the election, and as weary-looking panelists quickly admitted, they were expecting a celebratory conversation about feminism and social progress. Instead, panelist Owen Jones, an award-winning journalist from the U.K. who is still struggling to come to grips with Brexit, assures the crowd he is not mincing words when he considers the election of Donald Trump to be the worst thing to happen to the Western world since the end of World War II.

The political talk didn’t end with the few panels of the conference that were actually dedicated to politics. The big, orange elephant in the room seeped into conversations, both offstage and on. Some tried to offer calming words of optimism and reassurance, others tried to tie technology into an explanation of what had happened, some failed to contain their emotions and instead took to screaming profanities through the speaker system of the MEO Arena stadium.

“If you’re not fucking pissed right now, what is wrong with you?” shouted Dave McClure, the founder of Silicon Valley accelerator 500 Startups. The original topic of conversation, Is Ego the Biggest Reason for Failure? was not consciously intended to reference the president-elect, but on this gloomy morning McClure can’t help himself. “It’s our duty and our responsibility as entrepreneurs, as citizens of the fucking world, to make sure that shit does not happen. This shit will not stand, and you’ve got to fight for your rights and…stand the fuck up!” continued McClure, standing from his chair and motioning for the rest of the audience to do the same.

As the day progressed, moderators seemed better able to focus the conversation back to those topics that were promised on the official conference schedule. A common segue asked those standing on the stage of the keynote stadium to consider technology’s role in the outcome, and whether those in the room should feel any sense of personal responsibility.