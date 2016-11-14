How To Negotiate When You’re At A Disadvantage

In an ideal world, a negotiation is fair. Whether it’s a sales deal, salary package, or overarching agreement, the best negotiations have two or more parties who are looking for common ground and committed to finding the best possible solution for all.

But, we don’t live in an ideal world. Bias, deception, and hidden agendas can put even the most forthright negotiator at a disadvantage. A new study bears this out. Women ask for raises as often as their male counterparts, however the research found that they got what they wanted 25% less often.

Whether you’re dealing with people’s stereotypes or biases because of who you are, or if there’s another reason your counterpart is not being forthright and honest, how you handle the negotiation can make all the difference, says leadership consultant and career coach Avery Blank.

“First you need to decide if the negotiation is worth it. Negotiations should be win-wins. You shouldn’t accept the terms of the negotiation if you’ve been bullied or disrespected,” she says.

Sometimes, it’s not easy to know if you’re in a fair negotiation, or you feel you must negotiate even if you aren’t going to get a fair shake. In those cases, these seven steps can help.

Before you begin the negotiation, do all of the research you can about the person, entity, situation, and possible offer, says psychologist Jerry D. Smith, Jr. of psychology and consulting firm Breakthrough Psychological Solutions. Smith, who has experience in crisis, hostage, and labor negotiations, knows what it’s like to be at a disadvantage. He advises gathering as much information as you can so you’re well-versed in as much of the negotiation as possible. That way, you’re less likely to be caught by surprise, and more likely to spot it if your counterpart is being unfair or deceptive, he says.

Use the knowledge you have about the situation to think about different directions the negotiation might go and the objections that your counterpart might have.

