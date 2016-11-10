Will 18 Million Americans Soon Lose Their Health Insurance?

The Affordable Care Act (better known as Obamacare) has been a political punching bag for the GOP since it passed in 2010, with the House voting to rescind it more than five dozen times. Now, President-elect Donald Trump–who once called the law a “catastrophe”–is in a position to get the job done.

Even its most fervent supporters admit that the ACA has its problems, but it also served an important purpose in providing health insurance for millions of Americans. It also prevented insurance companies from denying coverage based on pre-existing conditions, like chronic ailments.

In the wake of Trump’s unexpected win, policy experts are wondering if Trump will make good on his campaign promise to repeal the ACA–and what he’ll replace it with. According to an independent analysis by the nonpartisan group Center for Health and Economy, Trump’s plan would leave 18 million people uninsured. It would also do little to stem health care costs. Rand Corp. has predicted that by 2018, Trump’s health plan would add nearly $6 billion to the deficit, therefore having little impact on reducing health care costs.

Despite that, some are convinced that Trump will move ahead with plans to dismantle the ACA. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed on Wednesday that repealing the law is “pretty high on our agenda.”

“They (the Trump administration) could do it in a couple different ways,” says Paul Howard, director of health policy at the Manhattan Institute, a conservative Think Tank. “They could approach it in a bipartisan way that brings Democrats into the discussion,” he explains. A full repeal would require 60 votes in the Senate to overcome a filibuster, which would involve a handful of Democrats to get on board. Another option is a budgetary maneuver known as reconciliation, which is a more narrow pathway to defund the subsidies.

“Then of course, there’s the neutron bomb, which involves a full repeal and replace on a straight-up party line vote,” he says. “We’ll pass our own without Democratic support.” The ready-made budget bill that passed last year with Republican support would have repealed Medicaid expansion and the subsidies for low and middle-income Americans if President Obama hadn’t vetoed it.

But Howard is convinced that Republicans will need to find an alternative that doesn’t leave so many Americans in the lurch.