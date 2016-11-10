Yes, Facebook Provided A Safe Place For The Disinformation That Fueled Trump’s Rise

The automatic answer one often gets when asking that question is that the First Amendment reigns supreme—and social networking channels simply provide a neutral medium where people can say whatever they want.

Facebook definitely provides such a medium, and it does relatively little to check free speech. But it’s also set up in a way that encourages and nurtures echo chambers where the most outrageous rumors, half-truths, and outright lies can go completely unchecked.

Perhaps most troubling is that many news consumers on Facebook aren’t concerned with questioning the legitimacy or political bent of the sources of the stories they read and share. I know this from the stories my Trump-supporting friends and family have shared with me. Sure, there are voters whose dissatisfaction with the Washington establishment is rooted in righteous anger, and many voted for Trump accordingly—not because Hillary is a felon and has cancer, or because Obamacare kills the elderly via death panels, or other popular falsehoods.

But let’s not forget that Trump’s political rise was boosted to life by the false claim that President Obama isn’t a U.S. citizen. He did this to generate heat throughout his campaign. Remember him boosting the story that Ted Cruz’s dad was connected with the JFK assassination? “All I did is point out the fact that on the cover of the National Enquirer there was a picture of him and crazy Lee Harvey Oswald having breakfast,” Trump said at the time.

Goal Number One of the Trump campaign was to send (and repeat) messages that elicit emotional responses (usually anger or fear) from disaffected people. He often used as fodder bogus or half-true news stories circulated on social media.

While genuine political arguments do happen among friends on Facebook, the company’s “personalized news front page” is not designed to foster meaningful discussions. On the contrary: The stories surfaced there are based on the interests of like-minded friends. Facebook believes, and has from the start, that agreement and harmony make for better engagement than argument and disharmony. That’s why there’s never been a “thumbs down” button on Facebook, and the reason that adding the “angry face” emoji was such a tough internal decision for the company.