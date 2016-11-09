Cities Voted For The Future (Now We Just Need To Get More People Into Cities)

This is real life, and the implications of the president-elect’s decisions, which will be weaved into the very fabric of America by a Republican-controlled Senate and House and even the Supreme Court, and felt by government institutions like the EPA, will be obvious over the next four years. Worse, they’ll be felt for centuries after–and not just by Americans.

But two things give me hope. The first is that Trump is not America’s president, by the numbers: Trump won the presidency receiving 25.5% of the vote, less than the 25.6% Hillary Clinton received. (Gary Johnson received 1.7%.)

Slightly more than half (53.1%) of Americans turned out to vote this year. Put differently, very nearly half (46.9%) of the 231 million eligible voters in the U.S. declined to cast a ballot in a very tight race between two impressively unlikeable candidates. It turns out that’s the lowest proportional turnout since 2000, when George W. Bush defeated Al Gore, despite (like Trump) losing the popular vote.

[Photo: RudyBalasko/iStock]

A few million votes here or there may have swung the election, which brings me to my second reason for optimism: cities.

This election, much like the presidency in 2012, wasn’t decided by red and blue states but by rural and urban interests. While Trump commanded the majority of votes in historically conservative states like Missouri, where he took 57% of the vote, America’s major cities overwhelmingly stood behind Clinton (as expected).

In that very state, the Democratic nominee received 55.7% of the vote in Jackson County, home to Kansas City. She won 49.3% of the vote in Boone County, home to Columbia. And while turnout was lower in St. Louis City and County, Clinton still dominated.