Could Trump Be Good For Art?

If necessity is the mother of invention, then anxiety could be the jittery aunt of creation.

The mangled corollary aside, there’s no denying that some of the greatest, baddest, most compelling, and historically meaningful artistic movements have been born in the rubble of social, economic, and global man-made disasters.

Italian neorealist cinema was free to bloom in the post-Mussolini, post-World War II shadows, as directors like Roberto Rossellini, Vittorio De Sica, and Luchino Visconti aimed hot lights on a nation’s shredded social landscape and deep poverty.

Literary, dramatic, and musical movements of all kinds have been reactions against and reflections of struggle: Beckett and the bleak existentialism of the modernists; W.E.B. Du Bois leading an artistic exodus out of the South and into the Harlem Renaissance; the ferocious, trickle-everywhere hardcore scene of the Reagan era (in case there was any doubt what those DIY bands were up to, one called itself, simply, Reagan Youth); NWA, Public Enemy, Woody Guthrie, Allen Ginsberg, M.I.A., Kendrick Lamar, Bikini Kill. And on and on.

Now, a new struggle is just beginning. Within minutes of the presidential election results gurgling to reality, the calls began to combat tyranny with, among other things, art. To see the early signals that we may be entering a fertile creative patch, search Twitter for the phrase “start a punk band.”

Beyond blasting guitars, what might the incoming administration mean for a greater artistic gestalt? It’s too early to know for sure, but creative people everywhere are beginning to think about this very idea. The day after the election, Sue Kessler, executive director of the acclaimed off-Broadway theater The Bushwick Starr, sent a note to her email list.