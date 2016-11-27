A Year In The Life Of Kevin Hart

What Now? stand-up tour and movie: Hart played 164 international tour dates between April 2015 and August 2016. A concert film hit theaters in October and pulled in $12 million its opening weekend.

Kevin Hart: What Now?, 2016 [Photo: Frank Masi , Universal Pictures]

Ride Along 2: Universal’s January sequel to 2014’s Ride Along featured Hart and Ice Cube taking down Miami drug suppliers; the reported $40 million movie earned $124.2 million.

Central Intelligence: Hart’s first role opposite Dwayne Johnson was a success for Warner Bros. in June, raking in $216 million on a reported $50 million budget.

The Secret Life of Pets: Voicing the scene-stealing Snowball, an adorable gang leader, Hart helped propel the July Illumination Entertainment film to an $849 million haul. A 2018 sequel is planned.

Captain Underpants: Hart recently completed work on next summer’s adaptation of the beloved children’s book, voicing a fourth grader.

Jumanji: A reimagining of the 1995 film reteams Hart with Johnson (a producer) and is due out next summer.

Jumanji, 2017 [Photo: courtesy of Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures]

The Intouchables: In March, Hart signed on to star in this Weinstein Company remake of the 2011 French comedy as a caregiver to a wealthy quadriplegic played by Bryan Cranston.