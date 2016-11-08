Corona Does Not Appreciate Trump’s Position On Mexicans Either

WHO: Ad agency Leo Burnett Mexico and actor Diego Luna.

WHY WE CARE: “All of us are angry at the wall that mad man wants to build,” a visibly distraught Diego Luna says at the top of this ad, in subtitled Spanish. Donald Trump’s proposed immigration-halting wall looms large over the piece, but so does the idea of freedom and everything that is the opposite of a wall. Corona’s new campaign is called “Desfronterizate,” a word the brand and Leo Burnett coined, meaning “break your barriers.” The rest of the ad demonstrates some of the many mental walls that hold back not only Mexicans but everyone, and reminds viewers that walls can be toppled. On this particular election night, it’s an encouraging message to receive.