An Adorable Carrot Goes On A Dangerous Xmas Eve Journey In Cute U.K. Supermarket Ad

WHY WE CARE: Enjoy a little light relief, on this, the most tense of days. A Christmas ad, with no hidden messages about Donald Trump, or anything else, for that matter. German-owned discount supermarket chain, Aldi (along with Lidl, another German discounter brand) has been giving the “big four” of British supermarkets (Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Morrisons) a major headache in recent years, tearing lumps out of their market shares. And now it has produced a charming festive spot that is truly worthy of inclusion in the Christmas Super Bowl of British Advertising.

In John Lewis style, the brand has been dropping teasers over the last week, and of course Kevin has his own Twitter account from which he has made some rather enigmatic posts. In the 60-second spot, Academy Award-winning actor Jim Broadbent (Iris, Moulin Rouge, Harry Potter) narrates as Kevin embarks on a perilous journey across a fully laden festive dinner table. His ultimate aim is to meet Father Christmas, so he’s heading for the plate where people leave a mince pie for Santa and a carrot for the reindeer. But, wait… doesn’t that mean…?