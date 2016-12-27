Why Alexander Wang’s Adidas Collection Was Sold In Unmarked Trucks And Trash Bags

When it comes to streetwear fashion, the explosion of the reseller market is both a confirmation of its popularity and cultural sway, and a rebuke to the traditional modes of retail transaction. There are individuals and entire companies that try to buy up as much of a limited collection as possible in order to flip it on eBay and elsewhere for many times its original retail price.

This reseller culture is exactly what Adidas Originals and Alexander Wang were counting on and commenting on when they chose to sell their new collaboration collection out of unmarked trucks in trash bags during New York Fashion Week in September. It was called a surprise, but behind the strategy behind the launch was anything but spontaneous.

We’ve seen the adidas Originals by Alexander Wang collection, but now Johannes Leonardo creative director Ferdinando Verderi decided to walk us through the details of the cryptic campaign, the goals behind it, and how they pulled it off.

“What Alex did so brilliantly with the collection was to literally challenge the ultimate status quo of the brand, it’s very own logo. He did in a subversive way, flipping it upside down, which, knowing how any corporation works, is a very difficult thing to do,” says Verderi. “You’re playing with a trademark and opening up a conversation around delicate brand legalities, including the idea of counterfeit and other issues. But he enjoyed that tone so much that a lot of the details in the collection were mimicking the same idea–the first drop featured an NDA agreement on the back of a T-shirt crossed out with a big red X. It’s a subversive take on fashion.

“I thought the best way to do justice to this collection was to challenge the status quo of how these types of collections are typically launched. It was something that wasn’t just disruptive, but also subversive. Like the logo, we wanted to swap the paradigms of your typical limited-edition collection launch.”

While meant to mimic the surprise drops of high-profile albums lately, there were actually clues posted around New York days in advance. Posters appeared that were emails between officials at Adidas Originals and Alexander Wang, discussing the collection and the use of the logo. The names and brands were blacked out, except for one of the email addresses with an Alexander Wang URL. On the day before Wang’s show for his own new collection, someone went around and stamped the name of someone at Alexander Wang on the posters. Then, on the day of the show, just hours before the news of the Adidas collaboration went public, the Adidas Originals’ logo was stamped on the posters.

Leaflets were also passed out around the city, featuring the Alexander Wang logo and an inverted phone number. Callers got an answering machine that would reveal three locations. “12 p.m., Mercer and Canal. 3 p.m., 5th Ave and 57th St. 6 p.m., Brooklyn.” People thought it was a casting call or a fashion show, but didn’t know it was actually the locations of unmarked trucks selling the collection.