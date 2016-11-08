Watch These Female Skateboarders Grind, Flip, And Slide On Donald Trump’s Face

It’s Election Day and perhaps you need a way to exorcise all your electoral demons, relieve the anxiety, the pressure, the stress. A new video for a new skateboard brand called Hateboards does it by juxtaposing the strength and style of female skaters with audio of some of Donald Trump’s worst commentary on women. As the girls grind, slap, and slide their boards we see Trumps face on the bottom getting increasingly smeared, a fitting metaphor for what many think of his overall attitude towards and treatment of women.

Created as a side project by London agency creatives Dal Almeida, Ben Buswell, and Liam Buswell, the brand has created a series of skate decks with undersides plastered with the faces of a divisive collection of celebrities and politicians like Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, UKIP Party leader and leading Brexit cheerleader Nigel Farage, Justin Bieber, and of course, a certain Republican presidential nominee.

“The underside of a skateboard is always getting destroyed, so we just thought it would be cool to do a series of decks that had the faces of people we didn’t particularly like on the bottom,” says Almeida.

Almeida says they found the featured skaters through Instagram, including Savannah Keenan, Sam Bruce, Georgie Winter, and Paula Viidu.

Even though they came up with the idea for the series last year, the boards weren’t designed, manufactured, and ready until just a few weeks ago. Given that timing, the idea for the video–directed by B-Reel Films’ The Rig Out–came pretty quickly. “Just the fact that Trump has said so many derogatory things about women, we wanted to have a pro-feminist angle on that,” says Almeida.