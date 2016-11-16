The Hollywood Power Brokers Behind Some Of 2016’s Biggest Pop-Culture Shifts

1. UFC
WME-IMG acquired the upstart sport for $4 billion to mine it for stars and raise the value of its TV rights.
2. Frieze
In May, the high-end contemporary art fair took an investment from WME to create new opportunities in global events and media.
3. New York Fashion Week
WME revamped the event by moving it downtown and live-streaming runway shows.
4. The Park at Wrigley Field
WME will create year-round programming (and sell naming rights) for a new 50,000-square-foot plaza adjacent to the legendary stadium.
5. Dwayne Johnson
From action-adventure films to HBO, WME has helped the star create a megabrand via an Under Armour product line and the launch of his own app.
6. GoldieBlox
Founder Debbie Sterling hired WME to sell a TV series based on the characters in her toy line.
7. The Night Manager
WME packaged the miniseries based on John le Carré’s novel, then made it a worldwide event by selling the TV rights itself.
8. China
Partners Sequoia Capital and Tencent are helping WME-IMG grow in China, where it already sells the rights to air Chinese Super League soccer matches.