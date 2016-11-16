advertisement
The Hollywood Power Brokers Behind Some Of 2016’s Biggest Pop-Culture Shifts

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor [Photo: Steve Marcus/Getty Images]
By Nicole LaPorte

1. UFC

WME-IMG acquired the upstart sport for $4 billion to mine it for stars and raise the value of its TV rights.

2. Frieze

In May, the high-end contemporary art fair took an investment from WME to create new opportunities in global events and media.

3. New York Fashion Week

WME revamped the event by moving it downtown and live-streaming runway shows.

4. The Park at Wrigley Field

WME will create year-round programming (and sell naming rights) for a new 50,000-square-foot plaza adjacent to the legendary stadium.

Dwayne Johnson

5. Dwayne Johnson

From action-adventure films to HBO, WME has helped the star create a megabrand via an Under Armour product line and the launch of his own app.

6. GoldieBlox

Founder Debbie Sterling hired WME to sell a TV series based on the characters in her toy line.

7. The Night Manager

WME packaged the miniseries based on John le Carré’s novel, then made it a worldwide event by selling the TV rights itself.

8. China

Partners Sequoia Capital and Tencent are helping WME-IMG grow in China, where it already sells the rights to air Chinese Super League soccer matches.

