The Hollywood Power Brokers Behind Some Of 2016’s Biggest Pop-Culture Shifts

WME-IMG acquired the upstart sport for $4 billion to mine it for stars and raise the value of its TV rights.

In May, the high-end contemporary art fair took an investment from WME to create new opportunities in global events and media.

WME revamped the event by moving it downtown and live-streaming runway shows.

WME will create year-round programming (and sell naming rights) for a new 50,000-square-foot plaza adjacent to the legendary stadium.

Dwayne Johnson

From action-adventure films to HBO, WME has helped the star create a megabrand via an Under Armour product line and the launch of his own app.

Founder Debbie Sterling hired WME to sell a TV series based on the characters in her toy line.

WME packaged the miniseries based on John le Carré’s novel, then made it a worldwide event by selling the TV rights itself.