Is Today The Last Day For This Image Of Donald Trump Giving A Speech To Supervillains?

America, it’s been a long national nightmare of an presidential campaign. Sixteen months ago, Donald Trump announced his intention to run for President of the United States, and our politics got very weird. The campaign has been ugly and menacing, and the prospect of a Trump presidency–considering the nature of the Trump candidacy– is troubling on a few fronts . But win or lose, one thing that Trump brought to the nation is an appeal to some of our worst impulses–and comic book artist Stephen Byrne decided to illustrate that as best he could, in the format that’s most natural to him.

Hence the illustration that Byrne has been floating, featuring a shot of Trump on the stump, delivering a speech to an audience made up of a number of the greatest villains of pop culture. Slightly out of focus behind the candidate, everyone from Voldemort, Skeletor, Darth Vader, Hannibal Lector, and the clown from It listens as Trump talks about, who knows, “kick the crap out of ’em” or “lock her up!” or “. . . and Mexico’s gonna pay for it!” or something. Along with them, comics’ most famous villains sit in attendance as well: Marvel’s Green Goblin, Dr. Doom, Apocalypse, Red Skull (a literal Nazi!), Thanos, Loki, Magneto, and Green Goblin all express an interest in Making America Great Again, as do DC’s Joker and Sinestro. The assembled monsters seem downright psyched to imagine a nation made in their image, and with the final vote tally now just hours away, we’ll finally learn the chances of that becoming a reality.