This Is How The Blockchain Will Disrupt The Election System

The presidential election of 2016 is a watershed event in American and global politics. This is true for a number of reasons. What interests me most as a technologist working with blockchains, especially Ethereum , is the mounting evidence we’ve seen through its lens that the world is becoming increasingly decentralized, and that the power of decentralizing technologies to affect current and future political outcomes—and even the internal structuring of nation state — is growing exponentially.

The simplest example is how in the past, presidential candidates came straight from the halls of official authority, where they held titles as governors, senators, congressmen, etc. This year we departed from that model, fielding a candidate more likely to be caught in a government building fending off a lawsuit than writing policy. By tapping into the prevailing disenfranchisement of Main Street, this “populist” candidate was actually able to participate in the final sprint to the finish line.

What’s more, this year we saw emerge a motley crew of foreign and non-state actors with real power to impact who becomes president. While past elections were doubtless influenced by a variety of furtive interests, those interests were probably at least mostly American. From WikiLeaks to Anonymous, decentralized actors can exert surprising influence to disrupt American control over the race. A single foreign controller of a large botnet (such as in the recent DDoS attack of internet services) can wreak enormous havoc, which, if timed correctly, can affect events at a distance. America has been reaching out for a long time to “police the world” and now the world is becoming increasingly capable of exerting some “checks and balances” directly upon the American political system.

Similarly, state actors are increasingly able to project information-based power to affect events on foreign soil. Russian and Chinese hacks are evidence of this growing phenomenon. Cyber weapons like Stuxnet have been deployed to wreak millions of dollars of physical and strategic damage in foreign programs. The mind boggles at the new, sophisticated techniques actors on our planet are developing to enable one tribe to mess with another at any distance.

Decentralization using blockchain technology will bring yet more techniques to this ever-evolving dance. These tools could serve the purpose of disruption, as well as offer solutions to make outcomes fairer, more predictable, and transparent to voters and communities.

When decentralized groups like rLoop form on the internet, potentially govern themselves with blockchain-based tools, such as BoardRoom, and organize and deliver successful high-tech projects, the power of those technologies to support, decentralized, fluid, robust, real-time decision-making becomes apparent. This has profound implications for future voting systems that employ techniques like liquid democracy, quadratic voting, and even wisdom/prediction markets.

While public support for blockchain-enabled decision solutions might not be enough to convince nations to upgrade from their traditional voting systems (especially if parties have a vested interest in preserving the status quo), tech companies might be able to move the needle. Already the firms that deliver and adopt decentralization have the agility to shop for domiciles and engage in jurisdictional arbitrage. Some nations will make the wise decision to welcome them.