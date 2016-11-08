This Is How You Concede An Election

If it’s doubtful that Donald Trump will concede the presidential race to Hillary Clinton, should he lose it today, it’s because he’s said as much–repeatedly . So while we can add it to the list of unprecedented things Trump has introduced into presidential politics, it’s worth reviewing how three other candidates have conceded hard-fought races to their opponents.

In fact, certain concession speeches stand out for the opposite reasons that Trump’s promise to “look at it at the time” (i.e., the election results) does. They’re definitive, gracious, and balance disappointment in the outcome with faith in the system that produced it. Here’s a look back at concession speeches that Clinton and Trump would both do well to keep in mind as the vote tallies come in tonight.

“Senator Obama and I have had and argued our differences, and he has prevailed,” John McCain conceded in 2008. “No doubt many of those differences remain. These are difficult times for our country, and I pledge to him tonight to do all in my power to help him lead us through the many challenges we face.”

McCain was categorical in accepting defeat, yet clear-eyed about the partisanship the race had churned up. But the Arizona senator still pointed out that the historical nature of Obama’s victory was worth cheering, despite those political differences:

In a contest as long and difficult as this campaign has been, his success alone commands my respect for his ability and perseverance. But that he managed to do so by inspiring the hopes of so many millions of Americans, who had once wrongly believed that they had little at stake or little influence in the election of an American president, is something I deeply admire and commend him for achieving.

McCain showed real leadership by accepting the responsibility for defeat. “It is natural tonight to feel some disappointment,” he told his supporters, “but tomorrow we must move beyond it and work together to get our country moving again. We fought–we fought as hard as we could. And though we fell short, the failure is mine, not yours.

“I would not be an American worthy of the name,” McCain added, “should I regret a fate that has allowed me the extraordinary privilege of serving this country for a half a century. Today, I was a candidate for the highest office in the country I love so much. And tonight, I remain her servant.”

When he lost to Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1952, Adlai Stevenson commented, “It is traditionally American to fight hard before an election. It is equally traditional to close ranks as soon as the people have spoken.”