This Surgeon Says He Can Revolutionize Operations With Magnets

The holy grail for surgeons is to operate in the most minimally invasive way possible, with the goal of radically cutting down on holes and incision points. New technology is improving precision all the time, but to date, very few surgeons in the world have performed so-called “single port surgery,” which only requires an incision through the belly button. The reason that it’s so challenging is that multiple ports or incision points allow the physician far more freedom of movement inside the body.

“We are always searching for surgery with no scarring or pain,” Homero Rivas, Stanford’s director of innovative surgery, tells Fast Company.

He may now have his wish. A startup called Levita Magnetics is on a mission to make single-port abdominal surgery as easy and affordable as possible—and reduce post-operative scarring and pain in the process. The company, which recently relocated from Chile to Silicon Valley, has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the use of its new magnetic system in common gallbladder surgeries. CEO Alberto Rodriguez-Navarro, who is a surgeon himself, says the FDA granted the company approval in an entirely new category: “magnetic surgery.”

Levita recently published results from a 50-patient clinical trial, which demonstrated that no adverse effects were reported. The company needed to assuage fears that the magnet could be dropped in the wrong place inside the body, or that someone could forgot to put it back into its demagnetized case. (Consider how much metal there is in your typical operating room.)

According to Rodriquez-Navarro, this approach could be the next evolution in surgery. The field has moved from open surgery to laparoscopic, and now to robotics with the advent of technologies like the da Vinci. Levita says its technology can be used in combination with these surgical-assisting robots.

Essentially, the system works when the surgeon uses a grasping device with a small magnet attached through the single port, the belly button. From there, the surgeon releases the magnet onto the gallbladder. The surgeon can then use the external magnet to move the internal one as needed. In the past, surgeons would have needed to move the gallbladder through a hole in the abdominal wall. With Levita, the company says it can now maneuver and lift using magnets without damaging that wall.

“It’s basically a retractor port,” says Evan Goldstein, a surgeon with Bespoke Surgical, who has not used the system. “Instead of me making an incision to retract the gallbladder, they are utilizing a magnet.”