Apple Suggests These Handy Apps For The Last-Minute Voter

I’ve been overwhelmed with presidential politics, and am painfully aware of everything there is to know about both candidates. But that’s just the main event.

If you’re like me, you could use a little help mastering that jungle of people and issues further down on the ballot this year. We’ve got the House and Senate seat races to worry about, and all the state and local ballot initiatives. I will definitely be doing some last-minute cramming to help me when I enter the voting booth and that big long ballot is staring up at me waiting for my answers.

Apple says the below apps will let you stay informed on everything you’ll see on the ballot tomorrow, as well as help with logistics like finding the hours and locations of local polling places.

Hillary 2016

Hillary 2016 — Hillary’s digital campaign HQ. (Android app)

America First — the official mobile app for Donald J. Trump. (Android app)

Newsy: Video News — Apple says Newsy gives you an unbiased take on news that allows you to form your own opinions. (Android app)

Watchup: Daily Video News — Drag and drop videos from local and national channels to customize your newscast. (Android app)