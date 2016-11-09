Designing For Digital Detox

For the past year, we have been glued to our screens, devouring every shocking scoop, meme, and gaffe from this horrifying election. Now that it’s over, you know what we all need? A vacation. From everything.

Some in the hospitality and tourism industry have started to capitalize on people’s desire to disconnect. According to 2016 Communications Market Report from the British regulator Ofcom, 34% of internet users want to take a break from the web. Sixteen percent actively sought out vacations with no internet access, and 9% chose locales without cell service. That’s a lot of people–especially when one report predicts travelers will spend $817 billion globally on digitally booked travel by 2020.

“I think a lot of destinations are trying to create an escape from Wi-Fi,” says Kimberly Wilson Wetty, the co-president of travel agency Valerie Wilson Travel. “Living in a world that is constantly ‘on’ can be exhausting. As such, we are seeing a desire for travel experiences where you get off the grid.” Here are four vacation experiences designed for those who need to unplug (and forget that we have to listen to Trump for four more years).

Some hotels are explicitly marketing their lack of Wi-Fi and cell service. In the Caribbean island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, tourists are encouraged to visit the island because it’s the perfect place to put away your phone. At the hotel Petit St. Vincent, which occupies a private island and doesn’t have telephones, cell service, or Wi-Fi, you can raise a flag outside your private villa to signal to the staff that you want room service.

There’s also Juma Lodge in the Amazon and La Pause in the Moroccan desert, where guests pay between $250 and $300 a night for the privilege of a true break from connectivity. At Juma Lodge, five walkie-talkies are the only way to communicate with the outside world, and at La Pause there’s no electricity–just candlelight. In the Philippines, the Mandala Spa and Resort Villas offers a special Digital Detox cabin, which has neither TV nor Wi-Fi. Travel agencies like Digital Detox Holidays have lists of options in dozens of places.

These hotels aren’t inundating you with activities to replace all that time you used to spend scrolling through Facebook and Instagram–this is much more of a cold turkey approach.

There are health benefits to taking a break from electronic devices. In 2015, one company invited a group of 35 people on a trip to Morocco and had neuroscientists observe how their behavior changed when they had access to smartphones and when they didn’t. The results were startling–after time spent truly connecting with each other and the environment around them, the trip participants formed deeper friendships, exhibited better memory, and even slept better. Studies show technology’s negative effect on overall health.