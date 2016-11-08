The Hidden Caregiving Crisis That The Election Won’t Solve

One in five workers today are caring for aging, disabled, or chronically ill loved ones, according to the AARP . That’s some 26 million people, many of whom are distracted at work, have high rates of absenteeism, and often end up quitting their jobs because they simply can’t do it all. To put that into perspective, there were roughly 4 million babies born in the U.S. in 2015, so even if each child had two working parents, that adds up to no more than 8 million adult parents juggling child care with work duties.

Lawmakers, activists, and progressive businesses are absolutely right to push for expanded paid parental leave to support those parents. But in the meantime, family caregivers tend to get pushed to the margins of the national conversation–and not just those employees, but the companies they work for, too.

The AARP estimates that a caregiving employee costs a company $2,000 per year in lost productivity, which means the caregiver liability impacts both a company’s bottom line and talent retention. And the majority of family caregivers are women, making this issue one of the biggest yet least discussed obstacles in achieving gender equality.

And yet today’s large and silent caregiving crisis seems benign compared to what our country will face over the next several years. The U.S. will soon have the largest elderly population in its history.

The tens of millions of Americans who find themselves caring for somebody rarely receive advance notice that they’ll need to do so.

The World Health Organization expects older adults, including with chronic conditions like diabetes and dementia, to live longer than ever before. The majority of older Americans currently live independently, often far from family members. That means families will struggle mightily to navigate chronic and elder care from afar, and all the bureaucratic, financial, and logistical challenges that come with it.

In other words, pretty much everyone stands to lose from a crisis like this–businesses, workers, and the loved ones in need of care.

So far, the solutions that most companies are able to offer are those mandated by the federal Family Medical Leave Act and similar state-level measures, a legal framework from which millions of employees (especially part-time workers and employees of small businesses) are exempt. And while parental leave policies vary tremendously from one employer to the next, new parents have nine months to prepare and then months to adjust to their new lives. What’s more, parenthood is mostly an exciting journey, one from which people derive tremendous joy.