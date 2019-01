The Fast Company Innovation Festival, which ran from November 1-4, 2016, in New York City, featured more than 200 business leaders sharing insights and behind-the-scenes looks into their companies with a global audience nearly 6,000 strong.

In the slideshow above, look back on just 33 of the countless inspiring, energizing, and exclusive moments that took place during the week, and read all of our coverage from the Fest here.