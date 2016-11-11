Oakland Has The Worst Roads In the U.S., A Country Where Roads Are Terrible Everywhere

The worst roads in the entire U.S. are in Oakland, California, which will surprise nobody who lives or drives there. A has been compiled by nonprofit transport research group TRIP, and the diagnoses isn’t good. In short, America’s roads suck.

The report looks at the nation’s urban roads, as well as the current trends in road building and repair, including how to make them last longer. To rank the state of the roads, it uses a pavement rating index to measure the smoothness of the pavement surface. All the data comes from Federal Highway Administration, gathered annually from state DOTs.

The roads are classed into the percentage which is poor, mediocre, fair, and good. The overall picture for the U.S. is embarrassing: “Nearly one-third (32%) of the nation’s major urban roads–interstates, freeways and other arterial routes–have pavements that are in substandard condition and provide an unacceptably rough ride to motorists,” says the report. That is, one third of the country’s urban roads are in poor condition. Most of the rest are in mediocre or fair condition, and only 28%, barely more than a quarter, are “good.”

California takes the top three spots in the chart for cities of over half a million souls. In Oakland and San Francisco, 71% of the roads are classed as “poor”. In LA, Long Beach, and Santa Ana, 60% score as poor. San Jose scores a 59% poor rating. Even in smaller urban areas (200,000-500,000 population), California wins again: Concorde’s roads are 75% poor.

Roads are expensive. Not because they cost a lot to repair, because nobody seems to be repairing them. No, poor roads cost the individual driver a fortune in car damage. In Oklahoma City, a motorist will pay $1,025 in additional vehicle maintenance because of the potholed roads. Oakland comes in at the 3rd on this list, with car owners paying an extra $978.

Why are the roads so bad? Partly it’s a lack of repair, but its also down to more and more vehicles battering the streets. Vehicle travel, says the report, has increased 15% since 2000, and in the first eight months of 2016, traffic has already grown 3.1% over 2015. If you only look at heavy trucks, it’s worse, with a 26% increase between 2000 and 2014. And truck traffic is expected to from another 72% by 2030.

Meanwhile, the federal government isn’t spending enough on roads. Or, you may argue, they are cleverly making the roads so bad that people abandon their cars to use public transit instead. Except that there’s no good way to get between cities in the U.S. except by road or air.