The Top 3 Factors That Will Make Or Break Your Recruitment In 2017

We’re days away from 2017, but many companies are still hiring like it’s 2010. The entire hiring process–from the way job seekers find listings to the way recruiters reach out to prospects–has evolved quite a bit in the past few years.

Now it’s time for every employer to catch up to the times, lest lose the top talent to competitors that beat them to it. These are three factors that, more and more, will make or break a company’s recruiting in the year ahead.

Mobile internet traffic surpassed web traffic three whole years ago already, in 2014. That shift has now worked its way into the job search, with 77% of job seekers using mobile devices to look for new opportunities.

Every bit of content you develop in order to draw in talent needs to be written with the expectation it’ll be viewed on mobile.

For employers, mobile-first recruiting is now nonnegotiable. Many are responding by creating mobile-friendly websites and using responsive design to improve the navigation experience on all devices. That’s a great start, but it’s only part of the solution. Mobile-driven recruitment needs to cover two other bases as well:

Content: Every bit of content you develop in order to draw in talent needs to be written with the expectation it’ll be viewed on mobile. This includes your career site copy, job descriptions, blog posts, and any other recruiting collateral. You may have a responsive site, but if you’re making job seekers scroll and scroll in order to see your copy, you’re likely to lose them.

Technology: Your career site isn’t the only thing that needs to be optimized for mobile. Many organizations use an “applicant tracking system” (ATS) as their core recruiting software. Some make the mistake of building a dazzling mobile-optimized career site, only to then direct applicants to an antiquated ATS that isn’t not mobile-friendly. If you don’t provide an end-to-end mobile application experience, you’re leaving weak links in your application chain.

Have you ever applied to one of your company’s job? How long did it take? And how painful was it? Go ahead and try it! This is the simplest audit you can possibly do, and it’s one of the first steps in gauging your “candidate experience,” or CX, which is now a factor employers can’t afford to ignore.