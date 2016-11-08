How To Approach A VIP At A Crowded Networking Event

Admit it: You’ve gone to networking events with high expectations and walked away with regrets . It’s not always that the event itself was a bust, either–it’s that you failed to make the potentially powerful connections you’d had a chance to. “Why didn’t I have the chat I wanted to with our senior partners?” you reproach yourself later. “Why did I bomb when I tried to get that VP’s attention?”

Don’t beat yourself up. Next time, do this.

Preparation is key if you want to make a good impression on top people. Start by simply studying the guest list. Write down and memorize the names and titles of the people you’d like to meet. Then do some basic research. Go to their company’s website and see if you can get more information about them. Go to their LinkedIn profile. Google them, and if they’ve given an interview or have a talk posted to YouTube, listen to what they’ve said.

A CEO once told me about an event his company had hosted for its business partners. At one point, a guest confidently walked up to him, shook his hand, and said, “You’re the head of this company. You’ve led 20 years of impressive growth, and you’ve done it as an entrepreneur with a degree in English. That’s a fascinating background!” The CEO was impressed. “This guy obviously did his homework,” he later reflected. “He made me feel great, and I was delighted to get to know him better. That strong introduction eventually helped expand our relationship with his company.”

Timing is everything, especially at a crowded networking event when lots of people are vying for VIPs’ attention. If the person you’re trying to connect with is surrounded by a throng of admirers–or even one other person–hold back for a moment. Don’t try to force your way in.

I learned this lesson the hard way. I once saw a CEO I had a good relationship with at a networking event, and even though he was surrounded by a group, I shouted, “Hi, Bill!” and waved to him. I figured he’d break from his conversation because he saw me–but felt pretty embarrassed when he looked in my direction and didn’t reply.

Patience really is a virtue in situations like these. Sometimes you’ll have to wait until the end of the evening or follow the executive on her way out the door. That’s not a bad thing; she’ll feel honored that you cared enough to wait for the opportunity. That’s exactly how I once got to speak to the president of Intel. I followed him and grabbed him for a quick chat on his way out.