How The Rapper Common Got (Even More) Political

That night, Common took the stage alongside John Legend, with whom he cowrote the song “Glory” for Ava DuVernay’s film Selma. They were now winning the award for Best Original Song. (Common, who also acts, played Civil Rights leader James Bevel in the film.) Common gave an eloquent acceptance speech about his belief that the bridge in Selma could be transformed into a symbol of hope. Then, John Legend stepped up and gave a speech of his own–somewhat more bitter in tone–that linked the injustices of former eras to the present day: “There are more black men under correctional control today than were under slavery in 1850,” said Legend at one point.

Common

That statistic was news to Common. “I was learning as he said that,” Common recalled last week, speaking to a small roomful of journalists in New York. At that moment, he said, “a little seed was planted.”

Common, now 44, was hardly apolitical before that moment. He had never shied from political content in his rhymes, and as a native of Chicago’s South Side, he prided himself on his efforts to reduce gun violence in that community. “But I wasn’t thinking about how mass incarceration fit into the scheme of all that, how police are the front line of people for this whole system. I wasn’t putting all that together,” he said. Legend’s statistic sent him on a new trajectory toward a clarity that the greatest seat of racial injustice in America today is our criminal justice system.

Not long after Legend planted that seed, Common was hired to work on a documentary series called America Divided for the network Epix. Common’s episode happened to focus on criminal justice. There, he had the opportunity to interview with Michelle Alexander, author of the lucidly argued anti-mass incarceration jeremiad, The New Jim Crow. Of Alexander, he summed up: “She shook my world.” He parted from their meeting with a new resolve to devote himself to projects having to do with mass incarceration.

Another opportunity quickly presented itself when Common learned that DuVernay was directing a documentary called 13th about mass incarceration for Netflix. Common talked to DuVernay about pitching in a song, but she seemed initially hesitant, saying many people were already contributing music. Still, she invited him to submit a song for her consideration. He quickly set to work, breaking midway through working on the composition to visit the White House for the president’s birthday.

“I was drinking a little wine, kicking it,” he recalled, when he spotted DuVernay across the room. Though his song wasn’t finished, he saw an opportunity to pitch her again. “I went up to her and I was like, ‘Man. I got a verse. You gotta hear this,’” he recalled. “And I started just, you know, rapping in her ear.”