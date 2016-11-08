Ms. Marvel Wants To Make Sure You Know How Your Voting Rights Work

Since her creation in 2013, Marvel’s Kamala Khan–the comic book company’s new Ms. Marvel–has been one of its biggest hits. The teenage hero captures the classic Stan-and-Jack tension of a real person, living in the real world, with real problems (also, that alliterative name!), and the fact that she’s a Muslim teen from Jersey City just makes her more singular and real to readers hungry for a character with a unique perspective. That’s probably why she started appearing over anti-Islamic ads on San Francisco buses as a wheatpaste image, and why Barack Obama told Marvel editor Sana Amanat, who co-created the character, that “Ms. Marvel may be your comic book creation, but I think for a lot of young boys and girls, Sana’s a real superhero.” So it just makes sense that, as Marvel opts to educate its readers on voting, they’d leave Spidey, Wolverine, and Iron Man on the shelf, and have the enthusiastic hero take to the streets to talk voting rights.