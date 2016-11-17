How Technology Is Helping (And Hindering) Criminal Justice Reform

If the U.S. criminal justice system looks radically different decades from now, we’ll owe at least some thanks to technology. But even as a smartphone-armed citizenry and a push for greater data transparency strive to make police more accountable (and eventually, prisons less populated), we’re still in the very early stages of a transformation that’s going to require a lot hard work—and way better data.

“We need to understand that what we do in America is radically oppressive,” said singer and activist John Legend on a panel about criminal justice reform and technology at Fast Company’s 2016 Innovation Festival earlier this month. Last year, Legend launched #FreeAmerica, a campaign and prison visitation tour aimed at reversing the trend toward mass incarceration in the U.S. “There’s nobody that’s better at locking people up than we are. We lock up people for a longer time than any other country. Why is that?”

To better understand mass incarceration and related issues like police brutality, activists, citizens, tech companies, and police departments alike are increasingly turning to new technologies like data science, crime-mapping, and mobile video. Though police body cameras face inconsistent adoption and frequent failures, the proliferation of smartphones has allowed citizens to document—and even live-stream—police misconduct themselves.

J.J. McCorvey, Malika Saada Saar, Clarence Wardell III, Adam Foss, DeRay Mckesson, and John Legend.

“The more digitally connected we are, the most we understand what happens to each other, whether it’s in South Bronx or in South Africa,” said Malika Saada Saar, a human rights lawyer who works at Google to help the company find ways to use technology for social justice. Her efforts include convincing Google to join the Ban the Box movement (which urges employers to omit questions about prior criminal convictions on job applications), as well as a virtual reality experience that simulates solitary confinement in an American prison. “Every genocide, every act of rape, every war crime happens in the context of isolation and silence. Technology allows us this powerful opportunity to disrupt that silence and disrupt that isolation.”

In the last several months, the U.S. has witnessed a steady flow of police shootings—usually of unarmed black men—captured on camera by citizens and disseminated online, a phenomenon that Saar points out has put police brutality in the national spotlight. “Three or four years ago, we were just talking about that in black and brown communities,” she said.

Since the launch of President Obama’s Police Data Initiative (PDI) in May 2015, over 170 data sets about arrests and other police activity have been released from 129 jurisdictions across the U.S. But like the police reform recommendations derived from Obama’s 2014 Task Force on 21st Century Policing, the PDI is a work in progress with an unclear future following the presidential elections. If these programs continue under the Trump administration, Fast Company’s panelists agreed, the collection and use of the data itself needs a lot of work.

A guest at the Fast Company Innovation Festival preserves a memory of the panel.

“Any number you’ve ever heard about police violence comes from local media reports,” said DeRay Mckesson, a Black Lives Matter activist who helped found Campaign Zero, a police reform policy proposal. “So if you get killed and no newspaper writes about it, you are not in the data set. So we think that the number of people being killed by police is actually underreported.”