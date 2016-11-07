The Passion Of The Bee: A Look At The Rapid-Fire Fury Of “Full Frontal”

In a TV show genre that often has overlap in the chosen headlines to skewer, Bee and her team have engineered a formula for delivering those headlines in a markedly refreshing way. Every host has a specific tone for their comedy (John Oliver’s off-the-wall analogies; Trevor Noah’s charming befuddlement amusement; Stephen Colbert’s low-key zingers; and Seth Meyer’s barely suppressed self-amusement) but what Bee is keenly aware of is the element of performance. Her relentless tirades are a master class in not only solid writing, but how to execute it—all of which is a product of pure passion.

“I’m not the the kind of performer who sat around saying, ‘I can’t wait to do rants!’ I would never think of it that way,” Bee says. “When I started working at The Daily Show, I was really a fish out of water and then my confidence grew. And Jon [Stewart] was certainly so generous about encouraging us to go in the direction of our passions and that grew and grew over time in a natural way. So when it came time to create my own show, the one thing that I absolutely knew was that it was an opportunity to go just all-in on how I see the world, on what my passions are.”

When TBS greenlit Full Frontal, Bee and showrunner/The Daily Show alum Jo Miller had no idea how the show would be received, which embedded a sense of personal urgency in what they were creating.

“You just have to go balls-to-the wall because it might never happen again. We thought if at the end of this we don’t get picked up or no one watches the show, let’s just make as many episodes as we can of the show that we would absolutely want to make. And let’s not worry about it,” Bee says. “Let’s worry about making a show that we would want to watch first and everything else will either fall into place or go away and we’ll survive that too.”

And survive they have.

Full Frontal has pulled in an average of 724,000 viewers since January in comparison to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’s 600,000. Sam’s passion project has been extended through the end of 2016, and it would certainly behoove TBS to go a step further and grant Full Frontal a second season because it’s the punch in the gut that America needs right now.