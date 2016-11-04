How To Cultivate An Organization Built On Empathy

That means its 2,000 crisis counselors go through a lot themselves.

At Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, Hira Raja, a staff trainer who works with all of the volunteers, gave a lesson in how she teaches counselors to listen with empathy–and how Crisis Text Line as an organization bakes empathy and self-care into its mission. The tips shared are applicable not only to crisis situations, but to any workplace where the environment can be stressful (i.e. pretty much any workplace).

“Sympathy and empathy are sometimes used interchangeably. But i think the main difference between the two is that how you reach to that situation–do you jump in full-force…and say let me help you–or do you step back and say I know this is tough situation but maybe lets tweak it this way?,” Raja says. That’s an important part of the training she offers to volunteers.

In other words, when a colleague or an employee is struggling, don’t jump to offer advice on what they should or shouldn’t do–listen to their needs and do what you can to put yourself in their position. At any cost, avoid starting a sentence with “at least”–as in, “I know you’re stressed, but at least you don’t have as much work as John.” That helps no one, she says.

“Listening to listen and not listening to speak is very important here,” says Raja. Active listening is a way to make sure your colleagues or employees know that you’re really focused on their problems.

When a colleague comes to tell you they are overwhelmed, actively listening to them might involve several strategies: 1) reflecting their thoughts in your own words, 2) Identifying feelings around the situation, such as anxiety, 3) Empower their positive behavior, such as recognizing their bravery for sharing their feelings, 4) Asking open-ended questions, 5) Validating their thoughts and feelings, by explaining it’s normal. Finally, if you would want to offer advice, it shouldn’t be prescriptive from your perspective, but rather help them understand what action they want to take. “The key takeaway is that the individual is the expert in their life. They know what’s best for them.”