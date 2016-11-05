Hey, Facebook: Let’s Have A Vagina Dialogue

Karen Long is having a hard time getting the word out about her company. That’s because unlike most of her entrepreneurial counterparts, Long focuses on women’s sexual health. Her company, Nuelle, develops products for women who are having concerns with their sexual response after pregnancy, menopause, or at any time during their lives. For that reason, Long tends to use the word “vagina” in ads she places on sites like Google and Facebook—and that typically results in those ads being taken down.

After several years of enduring these restrictions, Long is ready to take a stand. This week, she and a group of fellow women’s health entrepreneurs gathered at high-profile venues around New York City. One of these venues was the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, home to the Fast Company Innovation Festival, where Long and I spoke yesterday amid the energetic chants of her fellow campaigners.

“Give me a V! Say Vagina! There’s no shame in your anatomy!”

Long says she’s had little success convincing Facebook to change, or at least clarify, its policies around what content is considered vulgar, obscene, and sexually explicit. So she put the word out to a prominent group of women’s health entrepreneurs, including Cindy Whitehead, founder of the drug often referred to as the “female viagra”; Michelle King Robson, founder of EmpowHER; and Alexandra Fine, founder of an Indiegogo-funded wearable couples’ vibrator. All of these women shared similar experiences of censorship, and they agreed to go public. The slogan for their new campaign? “Legalize V.”

“We wanted to do more than keep networking with each other,” says Long. “We wanted to put a voice to this and hopefully create change.”

Shortly after they set up their website, LegalizeV.com, the group hoped to garner attention to their cause with the help of a Facebook ad. This particular ad, the group says, didn’t mention “vagina,” but it did link to their site, and yet it was still taken down. The response from Facebook stated that the site’s owners would need to “remove the profanity from your ad and/or destination.”

“It wasn’t sexually explicit at all,” says Long.