Wonder Woman Gets Back To Her Roots Of Fighting A World War In The New Trailer

WHO: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Danny Huston, and Robin Wright all appear in the trailer for Patty Jenkins’s film.

WHY WE CARE: The mixed track record of Warner Bros’ efforts to turn its stable of DC Comics heroes into a blockbuster cinematic universe comes into question here: Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice disappointed, while Suicide Squad exceeded its box office expectations, if not the critical ones. Which puts a lot on Wonder Woman‘s shoulders, as the next film in the franchise to be released–and the first one to feature a solo hero. Of course, Princess Diana of Themyscira is joined by a ringer in Chris Pine, who plays American soldier Steve Trevor–and, as we learn in the trailer, the film centers around Trevor and Diana’s efforts to fight World War I in the period piece adventure. That’s a unique setting for a superhero movie, and the trailer shows off both the bullets-n-bracelets action that a Wonder Woman movie demands and a subtle sense of humor that might slot this one in nicely between the dour Dawn and the manic Squad.