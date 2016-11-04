Under Armour’s Founder Makes A Passionate Defense Of Big Business

When Kevin Plank launched Under Armour 20 years ago, he never dreamt his sports company would become the phenomenon it is today. “All I was thinking was, “I’m broke today and I need to have money in the bank tomorrow to make payroll and stay in business,” he recalls.

Fast-forward: Under Armour is currently on track to make $5 billion in revenue this year. The business is growing at 25% a year, and now plays in the same league as much older and larger brands like Nike and Adidas. Plank has managed to lure some of the best athletes in the world—including NBA MVP Steph Curry, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, and pro golfer Jordan Spieth—to become brand ambassadors. At the Fast Company Innovation Festival, Plank pondered the growth of his company alongside Spieth, and Fast Company editor Robert Safian.

“How do we do the right thing?”

Under Armour has transitioned from scrappy startup to big business. In the light of the looming election, and vexed conversations about the future of the U.S. economy, Plank makes the case that large, multinational companies like Under Armour are crucial to America’s success. “We’re talking about an election cycle in which there’s a movement towards a populist approach that says that corporate America is not a good thing,” he said. “It’s pretty unfair.”

Plank wants to prove that big global companies, coupled with the right values, can have a positive impact on the United States, contrary to what some groups have argued during this election as they have attacked free trade and big business. He argues that companies can be a force for good, but only if leaders feel a responsibility that goes beyond shareholders. “Besides creating shareholder value, what are we doing to make the world a better place?” he says. “How do we do the right thing?”

For one thing, he says, big companies have the ability to create jobs. Under Armour now employs 15,000 people directly in its 26 global offices, and indirectly hires close to a million people across its supply chain. “There’s upwards of three quarters of a million people making Under Armour stuff at any one time,” he says. “That’s going to grow 50% over the next year, and that means we’re going to be able to affect a million to a million and a half people.”

Plank believes that it’s important for American businesses to have an impact on the lives of people around the world. A large part of this chain is overseas: the company’s website says that products are made in Asia, Central and South America, and Mexico. “Each breadwinner in any household supports three to five people,” he says.

But he’s also committed to serving communities here in the U.S. Case in point: The company is headquartered in Baltimore and as the staff base in this location grows from 2,000 to 10,000 in the next few years, Plank wants to redevelop 260 acres of industrial land in the south of the city, as part of an urban rejuvenation project. In addition to creating a new office space, he plans to build new spaces for shops, restaurants, public parks, and 14,000 residential units for the community. “Baltimore is a part of the DNA of our brand,” he says. “It’s the right thing to do for our company.”