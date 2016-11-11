The Trick Data Scientists Use To Know You’re Paying Attention To Beyoncé

Advertisers spend millions of dollars every year trying to figure out what you’re doing online. But sometimes it’s what you’re not doing that speaks the loudest.

Your browsing habits, favorite websites, and other digital breadcrumbs have become valuable currency for brands and businesses that want to sell you things. But advertisers prize something else even more: your attention. The problem is that attention is extremely difficult to measure. It’s that moment when you tune out the cacophony of distractions around you and truly give yourself over to what’s on your screen.

Attention is pure zen. How do you measure pure zen?

Claudia Perlich has found one way. The chief scientist at Dstillery, an ad-tech firm, spends a lot of time building predictive computer models that help deliver targeted online ads to the right consumers. As it turns out, the data she collects is helpful for measuring certain offline behaviors as well. Speaking at an event last week as part of the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York, Perlich revealed an interesting trick she uses to measure those moments during a television broadcast when viewers are paying the most attention.

As an example, she mapped out the entire broadcast of the 2016 Super Bowl that attracted a massive TV audience of 111 million viewers. Those viewers, Perlich notes, were glued to their TV sets during one particular moment—and it wasn’t when the Denver Broncos scored their final victory points over the Carolina Panthers. On the contrary, the most attention-grabbing moment wasn’t during the game at all.

“It was when Beyoncé tripped onstage,” Perlich says, referring to a few seconds during the halftime show when Beyoncé slightly lost her balance in a dance routine. To Super Bowl viewers, that brief mishap was the pure zen of the broadcast. They were spellbound.

How does Perlich know this? It’s all thanks to the wonderful world of programmatic advertising. When 111 million people are watching a single TV broadcast at the same time, a sizable chunk of them are on their phones or computers, too. As they watch the big game, their attention is divided between their TV screens and whatever distraction is beckoning online, whether it’s Twitter, Candy Crush level 15, or what have you. That’s what advertising types like to call the “second screen.”