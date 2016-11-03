Sick Kids Know It’s Not All Happy Endings In Heartbreaking New Hospital Ad

WHAT: A new spot for Toronto’s SickKids Hospital fundraising drive to help encourage people to donate money that will help it continue its world-class medical research .

WHO: SickKids Foundation, Cossette

WHY WE CARE: Last month, the SickKids Foundation launched a bold new campaign with an ad that felt more like Nike than nursing. Here, the campaign takes a somber but realistic turn to show that all the will and fighting spirit in the world still needs the science to overcome medical challenges.

The new ad introduces us to Grace Bowen. Even though 80% of kids with cancer survive, she represents the remaining 20% that Sick Kids aims to help. Bowen died of osteosarcoma less than two years ago, and her story illustrates the struggles and strength of kids and families facing deadly disease. Between this and the first ad “Undeniable,” it’s a hell of a one-two punch to encourage people to lend the researchers at SickKids a hand and make a donation.