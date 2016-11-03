Choose Life, Or Choose The First Trailer For “Trainspotting 2”

WHAT: The first trailer for the official followup to Trainspotting, which for some reasons is being called T2 like the second Terminator or The Mighty Ducks .

WHO: Director Danny Boyle and the entire surviving cast of the original.

WHY WE CARE: There was approximately zero chance of not hearing Iggy Pop’s “Lust For Life” pumping in the trailer for the Trainspotting sequel. After all, it was that movie that launched this ’70s ode to drug addiction back into the popular consciousness in the mid-’90s, where it eventually became lodged into the feel-good advertising music circuit.

What follows this familiar tune, however, is an update of Ewan McGregor’s “Choose life” monologue, which now includes references to Facebook and Instagram and everything else that defines how much squaresville adulthood has changed in the past two decades. There are very few clues as to the plot of the film–beyond the fact that all these characters are back together despite Renton’s betrayal, and that drugs will figure into the proceedings–but that seems beside the point. Director Boyle established his outstanding visual style with the first film, before going on to win Oscars and design Olympic ceremonies, so it’s unlikely he’d return to this world just for a retread. Although some of the signature moments are recreated in the trailer–that song, “Choose life,” McGregor standing in front of a car laughing maniacally to camera–the new film will likely create its own signature moments.