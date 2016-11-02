Twitter Champ Cher Has No Social Media Regrets–Except For One

The legendary Cher has become a Twitter icon with her off-the-cuff, all-caps, emoji-riddled tweets. For a woman who has never been one to hold her tongue, Twitter has become a natural extension for her unapologetic posts that have found a rather large target in presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Cher’s Twitter account is a lesson in authenticity: She’s found a voice that isn’t self-promotional or disconnected–she’s tweeting herself, an anomaly for celebrities these days—and she refuses to filter almost anything.