4 Tips For Dropping Quotable One-Liners Into Your Next Big Talk

I worked with the CEO of a major chemicals corporation many years ago, and I asked him how he communicates with such a huge organization.

“Anett,” he told me, “if I got on a plane and traveled every day, I still couldn’t visit every facility. So when I go there, I need that memorable line. I need that quote that they can take home and say to their family, ‘This is what the CEO said to me today.’ My quote is my personal handshake with every member of my company, everywhere in the world.”

You may not oversee hundreds of facilities all over the world, but you probably still need to get your message across with people you don’t have a chance to sit and chat with personally–whether it’s the media, team members in meetings, or fellow industry folk at conferences. Here’s what it takes to make sure what you say is quotable and memorable.

Quotable one-liners need to be pithy in order to be quotable. The goal is to pack as much meaning into as few words as possible. Think in terms of headlines, not paragraphs. If your message is complex, people are much less likely to remember it and pass it on to other people.

Don’t just think hard about what your point is (though do that too!), think about how you can express it in a sharp turn of phrase or clever line that will stick in the minds of your listeners. And don’t be afraid of a little strategic repetition. If they hear the same few words over and over again, they’ll likely start using those words as well.

The goal is to pack as much meaning into as few words as possible.

For example, when Indra Nooyi took over as CEO of PepsiCo, she talked about “performance with purpose”–repeatedly. As I worked with PepsiCo leaders in Dubai, Latin America, China, and elsewhere, I heard that phrase over and over again.

You might dismiss that as a zingy corporate catchphrase, but it distilled everything Nooyi wanted to impress on her organization into three short words; it was effective. By keeping it short and pithy, she packed a powerful punch.