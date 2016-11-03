Can You Find The 60 Brands Hidden In This Visual Puzzle?

Finally: brands are getting the Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover they deserve.

Brandscape is a visual puzzle that depicts 60 globally recognized with clues that vary in difficult. Some of them are as easy as realizing that an illustration of angry lawn sprinkler, Eminem, is an allusion to M&Ms, while others are, well, let’s just say that Co.Create has not figured them out yet. Created by U.K.-based small business-focused marketplace, Funding Circle, the puzzle features nods to movies, books, and music, and leans heavily on visual puns. Take a crack at the puzzle below, and tweet at us if you find all 60.