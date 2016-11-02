Meet Four Intriguing Entrepreneurs Honored by Goldman Sachs

Entrepreneurs are critically important to economic growth and job creation. At Goldman Sachs, we are dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and helping them expand and grow their businesses.
Our fifth annual Builders + Innovators Summit recently brought together emerging and seasoned entrepreneurs from a diverse set of industries. The focus was on building great and enduring companies that reshape their industries and make the world better through innovation.
At each annual summit, we name our 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs. In these videos, some of those entrepreneurs share their stories and insights.
Piraye Yurttas Beim, Founder & CEO of Celmatix
Celmatix is using big data analytics and personalized medicine to improve fertility treatments.
“Ultimately the biggest impact we’re going to have is that we’re going to be able to empower a whole generation of women…to be proactive in managing their health from an early age.”
-Piraye Yurttas Beim, Founder & CEO
Joe DeSimone, Co-Founder & CEO of Carbon
Carbon has developed 3D printing technology that is up to 100 times faster than traditional 3D printing methods.
“Carbon is a new approach for doing 3D manufacturing. We are building out the factory of the future.”
-Joe DeSimone, Co-Founder & CEO
Susan Kennedy, Founder & CEO of Advanced Microgrid Solutions
Advanced Microgrid Solutions is connecting office building with the latest in battery storage technology to reduce carbon use and costs.
“You’re going to see in the not too distant future building standards that require evert consuming building…be able to store some of its own energy”
-Susan Kennedy, Founder & CEO
John Foley, Founder & CEO of Peloton
Peloton is an indoor cycling startup featuring specialty bikes and live-streamed cycling classes on demand.
“I had the idea to build a platform that would allow you to take high-energy, instructor-led, group fitness classes from the convenience of your own home any time you wanted.”
-John Foley, Founder & CEO
Learn more about the Goldman Sachs Builders + Innovators Summit 2016.
For more on trends shaping markets, industries and the global economy, subscribe to BRIEFINGS for weekly insights delivered to your inbox, check out the Exchanges at Goldman Sachs podcast on the iTunes and Stitcher, or visit GoldmanSachs.com