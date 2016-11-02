Meet Four Intriguing Entrepreneurs Honored by Goldman Sachs

Entrepreneurs are critically important to economic growth and job creation. At Goldman Sachs, we are dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and helping them expand and grow their businesses.

Our fifth annual Builders + Innovators Summit recently brought together emerging and seasoned entrepreneurs from a diverse set of industries. The focus was on building great and enduring companies that reshape their industries and make the world better through innovation.

At each annual summit, we name our 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs. In these videos, some of those entrepreneurs share their stories and insights.

Piraye Yurttas Beim, Founder & CEO of Celmatix

Celmatix is using big data analytics and personalized medicine to improve fertility treatments.

“Ultimately the biggest impact we’re going to have is that we’re going to be able to empower a whole generation of women…to be proactive in managing their health from an early age.”

-Piraye Yurttas Beim, Founder & CEO

Joe DeSimone, Co-Founder & CEO of Carbon