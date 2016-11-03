How SoulCycle, Drybar, And Casper Created Cult Brands

A year after launching SoulCycle in its second market, Los Angeles, CEO Melanie Whelan (then the company’s chief operations officer) went to an anniversary party at the studio. “It was packed,” she said this week at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. “People were saying, ‘You don’t understand what SoulCycle is. You don’t understand what it means to me.'” The mayor of West Hollywood came to sign a proclamation declaring it SoulCycle Day in the city. SoulCycle had been unsure whether its motivational spin classes would translate out of New York. At that moment, Whelan explained, “We knew. We have a national brand here, and this is something we can scale.”

For Drybar founder Alli Webb, a similar realization hit her the day she opened her first blowout studio and there was a line out the door. “We were like, holy shit, we’re onto something,” she said. Neil Parikh, the COO of mattress and sleep accessory company Casper, said his game-changer came when customers started posting videos of themselves opening their new mattresses online. Today, they have posted more than 100,000 such videos.

The three executives shared their advice for creating a “cult brand” during a panel at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Wednesday.

Don’t Underestimate Word-of-Mouth Marketing

“When people are done at Drybar, there are a lot of selfies that happen in our bathrooms that we love,” Webb said. “It’s a good feeling [to get your hair done] and you want to share it with your friends. Whelan considers word-of-mouth the most important part of SoulCycle’s marketing. About 70% of customers who renew every month at SoulCycle come from referrals.

The flip side is that word also spreads when people aren’t happy. Webb noted that this is a “quick way to home in on something happening in your business and try to fix it.” As Whelan added, “If one person says it, 100 people think it.” It’s important to respond to complaints. “The client feels they were heard and appreciated,” Webb said. “We keep them because we made it right.”